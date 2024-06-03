Ex-president Rafsanjani’s son to not run in Iran presidential election

The son of former President Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani has declined from running in the upcoming presidential elections in Iran, after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, reports Fars News Agency.
Earlier, former Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also had informed that he will not be running for president in these elections.
But former speaker of parliament Ali Larijani, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati , Mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani , the minister of culture Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, and some others have been registered as presidential candidates.
According to the Iranian constitution, new presidential elections must be held within 50 days after the announcement of the death of the president.