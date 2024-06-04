News
ՀայEngРус
FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

It seems that there has been no major attack and invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia since the deployment of the EU monitoring mission. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday. 

"The situation, the trap in which Armenia has found itself, is a trap that you, or others with your help, have set that trap for decades," said Mirzoyan, addressing the parliamentary opposition.

According to him, the positions that appeared over the years were a means to prevent the real sovereignty and independence of Armenia.

"Yes, it was very sweet, but, nevertheless, a chain to ensure the real ‘imprisonment’ of Armenia," added Mirzoyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
