Pashinyan to Modi: We will have opportunity to share our vision on further promoting Armenia-India bilateral agenda

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the successful national parliamentary elections and the victory of the National Democratic Alliance. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"I am pleased to note that in recent years we have jointly succeeded in bringing the historically friendly relations between our peoples to a qualitatively new level, thus creating a sound basis for developing a strategic dialogue. Armenia is ready to exert every effort for further strengthening and advancing this dialogue.
I believe we will have the opportunity to meet in the near future and share our vision on further promoting the Armenia-India bilateral agenda."