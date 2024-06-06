News
France, like Germany and US, announces having no plans to send troops to Ukraine
France, like Germany and US, announces having no plans to send troops to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The French authorities are not going to send their troops to Ukraine to participate in combat operations, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

"We have no such plans. You know, we discussed that issue a lot," he said in an interview with France 2 television. He noted that France has never trained Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of Ukraine, but Paris does not exclude the possibility of sending its military instructors to that country in the future.

Before that, French President Emmanuel Macron had proposed forming a coalition of European countries that will be ready to send instructors to Ukraine, reports Le Monde. According to the latter’s information, this matter can be resolved "within a few weeks, or even a few days"

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said that Washington is not going to send its military to Ukraine in any capacity. He reminded that the US is already training Ukrainian soldiers at its military base in Germany, where a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have learned the skills of using Western-made equipment.

Germany also announced that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine. German defense minister Boris Pistorius emphasized, however, that Berlin will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv.

NATO also does not plan to send its forces to Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, had said earlier. They are focusing on how to establish stronger frameworks for long-term assistance and agreement on long-term financial support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg had noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
