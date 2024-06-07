Armenia parliament committee approves technico-military collaboration agreement with Greece

The Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia approved the draft technico-military collaboration agreement with Greece at its meeting Friday.
The draft of the ratification of this agreement that was signed during the visit of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, to Athens in December 2023, was presented to the aforesaid committee by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Arman Sargsyan.
"The purpose of this agreement is to expand and deepen the existing technico-military collaboration between the two countries," said Sargsyan.
According to him, the domains of this collaboration are defined by the agreement, as well as the process of training specialists is regulated.
"The directions will be the exchange of weapons and munitions production technologies and technical assistance, the exchange of experience in the fields of military research and evaluation, the establishment of joint enterprises for the production of military goods, the implementation of professional education, training, and qualification programs in the technico-military field, as well as the provision of repair services for military goods," added Sargsyan.