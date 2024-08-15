News
Sunday
August 18
News
RFE/RL: OSCE Minsk Group issue can be considered in context of signing peace treaty, Armenia MFA says
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yerevan can consider the matter of the continuity of the OSCE Minsk process first of all in the context of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia stated in response to an inquiry by the RFE/RL Armenian service.

Azerbaijan demands to change the constitution of Armenia and jointly dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group in order to initialize and then sign the peace agreement. Also, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia does not agree to the dissolution of the Minsk Group.

The RFE/RL Armenian service had asked the Armenian MFA whether Azerbaijan makes the dissolution of the Minsk Group a prerequisite for signing a peace treaty, why Yerevan does not agree to this dissolution, and whether Armenia could change its mind in this regard in the near future and submit to the OSCE a joint petition with Azerbaijan for the dissolution of the Minsk Group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
