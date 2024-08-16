Putin to pay state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin will leave for Azerbaijan on a state visit between August 18 and 19, reports the Kremlin press service.
"During the talks, the matters of further development of Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as current international and regional issues, will be discussed.
Based on the results of the visit, it is planned to adopt a joint statement by the heads of state, sign intergovernmental and other documents," the Kremlin's statement added.