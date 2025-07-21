Turkey hopes for removal of political barriers to European integration

Turkey hopes that the European Union will immediately remove political barriers to its European integration. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"Negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU should not wait a single day to be revived and moved forward. These events must take place now. We are telling all our interlocutors in the EU that we remain firmly committed to our goal of full membership in the organization. If the EU approaches this issue strategically and with foresight, there will be no obstacles to them taking immediate steps. Political barriers against Turkey must be removed urgently. We expect EU countries to maintain relations [with Turkey] on a fair and equal footing," Erdogan told reporters from his pool. His remarks were reported by TRT Haber television.
Erdogan added that the need for Turkey's accession to the EU is also dictated by events on the European continent and around it. "If we take into account the events in Europe and around it, as well as the divisions within the EU, it becomes clear that the union needs a dynamic and problem-solving member like Turkey. As I have said before, Turkey is the last exit before the bridge for the European Union. The world is changing, Europe has already changed. Getting rid of outdated and intrusive political concepts could be a step that will allow the EU to enter a new era. Like Turkey, we are ready for full membership [in the EU]," the president said.
Turkey has been officially seeking full membership in the European Union since 2005. One of the stumbling blocks in the negotiation process has been the Cyprus issue. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan previously warned that EU membership is a strategic goal for the country, but Ankara opposes linking its admission to the community with the Cyprus settlement issue.