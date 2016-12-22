Armenia Justice Minister: Law on NGOs contains no mechanisms of suppressing civil society

YEREVAN. - The Law of the Republic of Armenia “On non-governmental organizations” provides for strict control over NGOs, which are funded by the state budget.

Armenian Minister of Justice, Arpine Hovhannisyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Thursday.

According to the Minister, the Law on “On non-governmental organizations” was positively assessed by all Armenian NGOs. “Have we solved all the existing issue by 100 percent? I don’t think so. Have we solved the overwhelming majority of these issues? I think yes. We already have a law, which has been positively assessed by the civil society,” Hovhannisyan noted.

According to the Minister, this is an extremely important impulse, since liberalization took place both in the sphere of providing reports and auditing NGOs. “The emphasis was put on the strict control in regard to NGOs, which are funded by the budget, and not on the mechanisms of suppressing the civil society. Exactly this ensured the positive attitude of the civil society to the law,” Hovhannisyan added.