News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Armenia Justice Minister: Law on NGOs contains no mechanisms of suppressing civil society
18:23, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The Law of the Republic of Armenia “On non-governmental organizations” provides for strict control over NGOs, which are funded by the state budget.

Armenian Minister of Justice, Arpine Hovhannisyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Thursday.

According to the Minister, the Law on “On non-governmental organizations” was positively assessed by all Armenian NGOs. “Have we solved all the existing issue by 100 percent? I don’t think so. Have we solved the overwhelming majority of these issues? I think yes. We already have a law, which has been positively assessed by the civil society,” Hovhannisyan noted.

According to the Minister, this is an extremely important impulse, since liberalization took place both in the sphere of providing reports and auditing NGOs. “The emphasis was put on the strict control in regard to NGOs, which are funded by the budget, and not on the mechanisms of suppressing the civil society. Exactly this ensured the positive attitude of the civil society to the law,” Hovhannisyan added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Armenian civil status acts registration and Health Ministry databases were mapped
“This was important also in terms of drawing out precise statistics of births and deaths..."
 Newspaper: Armenia PM calls for staff “slaughter”
The community chiefs were surprised by his business-thinking in virtually all matters…
 Armenia ex-defense minister to actively participate in political processes
Seyran Ohanyan issued a respective statement…
 Political technologist: 1-2 pro-Western forces will get into Armenian parliament
According to him, the parliamentary elections will in many respects have a geopolitical tinge...
 Sociologist: Armenian ruling party has 50% rating
In his words, all the seats in the political theater of Armenia are occupied...
 Former NSS Chairman: All political forces of Armenia are waiting for Tsarukyan’s return
In his words, the number of votes which the political forces will win in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be decided in one center...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news