Armenia's ex-prosecutor general: ECHR considers legitimacy of Aliyev's pardoning Safarov
18:04, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) considers, first of all, the issue of legitimacy and compliance of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's decision to pardon Safarov with the European convention, former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan told reporters within the first session of the 6th National Assembly.

According to him, Armenia is involved in this matter as a third party.

“And we have proved that the fact of Safarov's pardoning by Aliyev contradicts requirements of the European convention on human rights,” Kostanyan emphasized.

Gurgen Margaryan and Ramil Safarov were attending a NATO-sponsored English-language course in Budapest. On 19 February 2004, Safarov murdered Margaryan by decapitating him with an axe. In April 2006, Safarov was found guilty of murder by the Budapest City Court, and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with the possibility of conditional release after 30 years. The court found that Safarov had intended to kill two Armenian participants at the course on the anniversary of the beginning of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. After the Court of Appeal upheld this judgment in February 2007, Safarov began serving his sentence in a Hungarian prison.

In August 2012, the Hungarian Minister of Justice approved Safarov’s transfer to Azerbaijan with a view to his serving his sentence there. A few hours after, however, Safarov was transferred on 31 August 2012, he was granted a pardon by the Azerbaijani President and set free. He was also promoted to major, awarded eight years’ salary arrears, and offered an apartment.

In response to this development, Armenia suspended its diplomatic ties with Hungary.

Ramil Safarov’s pardoning was condemned by virtually all international organizations.

