News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia to facilitate Russian arms’ imports
18:12, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will facilitate the import of Russian arms.

The respective bill was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the interim government of Armenia.

Acting Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan explained that the proposed law on exempting the import of defense products from value-added tax (VAT), and along the lines of intergovernmental agreements between Armenia and Russia, applies solely to defense products that will be acquired in Russia. 

Armenia will not charge VAT on such products, and this will facilitate respective imports into the country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Newspaper: US sends important message to Armenia
The American ambassador made a startling statement during the Yerevan conference on the prospects for the development of renewable energy…
 Armenian PM chairs discussion on restricting current expenses
The framework will be formed with a focus on economic growth for the upcoming three years...
Tavush and Kotayk development programs presented to Armenia PM
Head of Chinari community noted that within the framework of a UNDP program it is planned to restore village orchards and establish new ones...
 Armenian President, Qatar Airways CEO discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)
According to the President, the circumstance of the existence of direct flights has a decisive role in the increase in the number of tourists visiting Armenia...
 NGO: Azerbaijani apples here, but Armenian apricots sold Azerbaijan as well
It was decided to strengthen the control after the incident...
European Parliament to discuss situation in Malta in light of corruption scandal
The topic of the debates will be the rule of law...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news