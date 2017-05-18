Armenia to facilitate Russian arms’ imports

YEREVAN. – Armenia will facilitate the import of Russian arms.

The respective bill was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the interim government of Armenia.

Acting Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan explained that the proposed law on exempting the import of defense products from value-added tax (VAT), and along the lines of intergovernmental agreements between Armenia and Russia, applies solely to defense products that will be acquired in Russia.

Armenia will not charge VAT on such products, and this will facilitate respective imports into the country.