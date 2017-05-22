Moscow to take reciprocity principle as starting point in visa matters with Ukraine

Moscow will stem from the principle of reciprocity in visa matters with Ukraine, Spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

“The visa introduction or waiver is, as a rule, carried out based on the principle of reciprocity. I reiterate, there is neither a decision nor a precise vision here, therefore it would be wrong to speak about it,” he said.

According to Peskov, the introduction of visa regime with Russia by Kiev will first and foremost negatively impact Ukrainian nationals.

“This is again from the I-will-freeze-my-ears-in-granny’s-spite series. Nothing more. You know to which extent this step may impact the benefits of Ukrainians themselves. It will be hard to overestimate the negative impact on the Ukrainian citizens,” the spokesman stressed.

Earlier, information was circulated in media on that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) may vote for the introduction of visa regime with Russia next week.