Turks upset over Turkmenistan not participating in UN vote on Jerusalem, bring Armenia’s example
Turks upset over Turkmenistan not participating in UN vote on Jerusalem, bring Armenia’s example
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The UN General Assembly resolution that slams the US President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israeli and the voting on this resolution is discussed in Turkish social media.

In particular, numerous Turkish users of Twitter recalled that even Armenia voted for this resolution, whereas many of Turkey’s friendship and nationally-related countries either abstained or did not take part in the voting. 

In this connection, a Twitter user named Sadık Sofuoğlu wrote as follows: “Shame on you, our friend Bosnia and Herzegovina, which voted in abstention on the Jerusalem vote, and our kin, coreligionist Turkmenistan, which didn’t even participate in the voting. You couldn’t be even an Armenia.” 

As reported earlier, the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated, that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.
Հայերեն
