Armenia, Russia discuss creation of single platform of Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The matter of creation of a single platform of a Russian-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is conferred on at the moment.
Denis Manturov, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, stated the aforesaid during his talk with Suren Karayan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia.
As per Manturov, this issue will be included in the respective roadmap being jointly developed.
He noted that Armenia and Russia have considerably expanded cooperation, intensified contacts, and endeavored to renew the format of collaboration.
Also, the Russian minister pointed to several key domains, the results of whose cooperation can be seen in the near future.
In addition, Denis Manturov said all related matters will be resolved during the activities of the Armenian-Russian joint working group on industry.