Kazakhstan to chair UN Security Council for first time
Kazakhstan to chair UN Security Council for first time
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the Kazakh delegation on Monday assumes Presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the first time in history.

Astana’s respective priorities include, “1) achieving a world free of nuclear weapons; 2) eliminating the threat of a global war and reaching the settlement of local conflicts; 3) promoting the interests of Central Asia while strengthening regional security and cooperation; 4) countering terrorism; 5) peace and security in Africa; 6) ensuring an inextricable link between security and sustainable development; 7) adapting the Security Council and the entire UN system to the threats and challenges of the 21st century,” informed the official website of the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Kazakhstan.

The term of each country’s presidency of the UN Security Council is one month.
