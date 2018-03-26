Ukraine has decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with its British partners and trans-Atlantic allies and in coordination with European Union countries, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said, Interfax reported.
"In reply to the cynical chemical attack in Salisbury, the United Kingdom, acting in a spirit of solidarity with our British partners and trans-Atlantic allies and in coordination with the EU countries, Ukraine has decided to expel 13 of the few remaining Russian diplomats from Ukrainian territory, considering that, as is well known, our diplomatic relations with Russia have de facto been frozen," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday.