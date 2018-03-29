Russia will supply weapons to Armenia this year, and along the lines of a new $100-million defense loan.

Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, on Thursday told the aforesaid to reporters at the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“The [arms] supply is scheduled for 2018,” Drozhzhov noted, in particular.

The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, had stated that, within the framework of this new Russian defense loan, Yerevan seeks to acquire a “strategic deterrent” weapon from Moscow.