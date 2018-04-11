Russian air transport agency and European Aviation Safety Agency notified air companies about the danger of flying above the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Meduza agency reported.
A source in the Russian agency said the companies are asked to pay attention to planning of the flights in this region and remind of the need to follow NOTAM. The reason for warning is not specified.
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also notified the companies about the need to tight control of flights in the eastern Mediterranean and the region of Cyprus. EASA said the measure is necessary because of a possible air attack on Syria with the use of cruise missiles and / or air-to-ground missiles within the next 72 hours.