YEREVAN. – Armenian police said 80 people were detained on suspicion of committing an administrative offense, police told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On Tuesday morning, police detained a group of demonstrators at the Tumanyan Street-Mashtots Avenue intersection in downtown capital city Yerevan. Clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police, on Monday afternoon.

As reported earlier, “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over the barbed wires placed by the police, and other protesters followed his lead.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators. As a result of these clashes, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

Since Monday morning, the demonstrators closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan.