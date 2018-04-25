YEREVAN. – Police surrounded the headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on Melik Adamyan street.

Police managed to get out of the blockade near the Central Bank and to transport the armored vehicles and barbed wires to the RPA office.

After 11 days of protest actions, Prime MInister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan handed over his resignation on April 23.

Pashinyan said that on April 25 he will continue talks with the authorities, but on the evening of April 24 it became clear that the meeting would not take place. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated that Nikol Pashinyan unilaterally put forward new conditions. Pashinyan, in turn, said that the protesters will resume actions, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Serzh Sargsyan's resignation.

The opposition leader called to resume civil disobedience actions and not allow the RPA to remain in power.