YEREVAN.- Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan issued a statement over on cancellation of the meeting with the opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan.

The statement notes:

"Dear citizens,

As you know, a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and me was to be held tomorrow to discuss the situation and look for solutions.

I would like to inform that the pre-announced meeting will not take place as Nikol Pashinyan has unilaterally put forward new conditions, in particular with respect to the format, the agenda and covering of the meeting. He proposed a list of participants from our side, and also stated that he would discuss exclusively his agenda. This does not mean negotiation or dialogue, but presentation of own agenda and own point of view.

Having certain experience in negotiating, I've never heard of such a format.

Being concerned about the current situation, as the head of the executive power I appeal to the President of the Republic of Armenia to organize a meeting with a board range of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces to discuss the current internal political situation and find possible ways out of it," said Karapetyan.