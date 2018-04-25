YEREVAN.- We can not allow the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to retain its power by sacrificing its leader, the Civil Contract party leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan noted on his Facebook page.

According to him, it was planned to continue negotiations with the Republican Party of Armenia.

"Today I suggested the acting Prime Minister, the parliament speaker and the head of the RPA faction to hold negotiations in 3+3 format. I offered to hold talks in the presence of journalists, I noted that dialogue would be conducted over our four requirements," Pashinyan said, reminding that only one of the requirements was fulfilled - the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan.

"However, developments force us to think that the RPA considers that they can use Serzh Sargsyan's resignation in order to retain its power. The issue is not in the person of Serzh Sargsyan, but in the system. And we can not accept that a RPA representative will become the prime minister. There is every reason to suppose that the RPA is trying to use the euphoria of the society in connection with the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan in order to retain its power. The RPA can not remain in power. The people won, and victory must be secured," he said.

Pashinyan urged to resume protest actions at Republic Square at 11 am on Wednesday.