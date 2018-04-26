YEREVAN. – The “velvet revolution” shall continue consistently.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Thursday informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

He said the Civil Contract Party, the “My Step” and “Reject Serzh” initiatives, and the student movement have held a talk a short while ago.

“The revolution must continue consistently and bring real, not fake, changes,” Pashinyan said.

Also, he promised to provide respective details at the rally which is slated for kickoff at 7pm at Republic Square, the heart of capital city Yerevan.

“Today, there will be an extremely important thing of strategic nature to say,” he noted. “It is the second-phase roadmap as to how we will move ahead to bring the revolution to the logical destination that is desired for us all.”

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the movement, led by Nikol Pashinyan, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.