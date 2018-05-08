YEREVAN. – Armenia’s acting PM Karen Karapetyan congratulated new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and stepped down.

In his address to the Armenian citizens, Karapetyan thanked for their criticism and support.

“It was a very interesting and responsible period. I maximally put all my capabilities into the work. I want to express my gratitude to our government team. It was a team of very worthy and patriotic people. I want to thank professional and courageous young people who joined the state system during this period,” he said.

“Well aware of the heavy and responsible work of the Prime Minister, without sleep and rest, I invite our fellow citizens, journalists, users of social networks and political forces to criticize the Prime Minister in a meaningful way, without personal attitude, by advising and inspiring,” Karapetyan wrote on Facebook.