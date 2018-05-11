Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings within Eurasian Economic summit on May 14, acting spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
“The Eurasian Economic summit will be held on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as with Jeenbekov, Lukashenko, and Nazarbayev,” TASS reported quoting Peskov.
As reported earlier, Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi on May 14.