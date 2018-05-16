Trump: China has much to give

Stepanakert-Sushi ropeway to be built in Karabakh

Google Drive cloud storage gets a new name

Armen Sarkissian receives President of World Information Technology and Services Alliance

Armenia's Justice Minister: Results in fighting corruption should be visible to public

Artsakh FM receives HALO Trust CEO

Turkish ambassador frisked at the entrance to Israeli Foreign Ministry

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Foreign Affairs MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

Palestine recalls 4 European ambassadors

Carpet dedicated to Yerevan'с 2800th anniversary to be presented at History Museum

Armenia defense minister, Russia envoy discuss bilateral strategic relations

Over 1,000 children injured in Gaza Strip border protests

Sasna Tsrer trial: Judge rejects defense's motion

PM: IT sector will become a driving force that pushes Armenia economy forward

Menu.am’s new target: Delivery time will be reduced to 15 minutes

Fox News to pay $10 million in lawsuits

Belarus ambassador to Armenia: We achieved record trade turnover of $42 million

Sweden parliament deputy speaker: We will do everything to swiftly ratify Armenia-EU agreement

Pope Francis “very concerned” at escalation of tension in Middle East

Lithuanian Captain awarded for saving Armenian officer in 2004 (PHOTO)

Alexis Tsipras to Nikol Pashinyan: Armenian-Greek relations will further expand, deepen

Israeli MPs to submit bill on Armenian Genocide recognition

Demonstrators burst into Yerevan city hall, they demand the mayor (PHOTOS)

Sasna Tsrer supporters block Yerevan avenue (PHOTOS)

Another Israeli minister calls to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia parliament has 6 new MPs

Glendale police officer of Armenian origin arrested over ties with Mexican Mafia

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Romania PM to Pashinyan: Our relations with Armenia will continue to strengthen

Trial resumes in case into armed group that took over Yerevan police station in 2016 (PHOTOS)

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June

Armenia civil aviation department: Several charter flights will be conducted

Turkey MFA urges Israeli consul in Istanbul to temporarily leave country

PACE commission decides to suspend Azerbaijan delegation head’s mandate

Newspaper: New Armenia PM had received AMD 1 million in donation

New PM: There shall be no political prisoners in Armenia

Trump to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I look forward to working with you

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran central bank governor

Palestine envoy to Washington recalled over Jerusalem embassy move

Theresa May: UK is Turkey’s “true friend

First Vice President of Iran congratulates new Armenian PM

French FM: Middle East is 'explosive'

Israel asks Turkish envoy in Palestine to leave country

Merkel: Europe-US relations take a knock after Washington pulled out of Iran nuclear deal

Czech Airlines resumes flights to Armenia from June 8

White House: US not looking for a trade war with China

Johnson: London to consider imposing sanctions on Russian gas after Brexit

Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for 30 days over protest

Israeli education minister calls to recognize Armenian Genocide

Azerbaijan denies entry to Russian citizen, who survived Siege of Leningrad, due to Armenian surname

Karabakh defense army holds tactical military exercises

Turkish President meets Queen Elizabeth II

Armenia's Prime Minister presents newly appointed Ministers

Saudi Arabia rejects US embassy opening in Jerusalem

Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.05.2018

China accuses EU of taking WTO back to 'law of jungle'

Nikol Pashinyan: Our decisions should not have corruption risks

Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan is ready for intensive negotiations

Armenian President receives Swedish delegation (PHOTO)

Minister of Nature Protection meets with representatives of Germany

Trump: Melania 'doing really well' after surgery

Gevorg Kostanyan: Nikol Pashinyan is not a super PM

Trump: Trade talks are continuing with China

Spain PM congratulates Pashinyan on becoming PM

Turkey asks Israeli ambassador to leave country

European Energy Commissioner to visit Iran on May 19-20

Netanyahu suggests Erdogan “not to preach morality” to Israel

Kurdish presidential candidate of Turkey pledges to open Armenian-Turkish border without preconditions

Media: Palestinian leader hospitalized

Johnson: UK, France, Germany to discuss Iran deal after US withdrawal

New Premier: Armenia diplomatic corps must be kept away from impact of political changes (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran not to withdraw from nuclear deal until it benefits country

Armenia PM says sales of weapons to Azerbaijan was discussed with Lukashenko

New Armenia PM: We shall not go along populistic path (PHOTOS)

International Federation of Journalists supports blogger Lapshin

Armenia PM: I think snap parliamentary election will be held this year

At least 61 killed in Gaza Strip border protests

Armenia attorney general comments on why opposition MPs were arrested and released on May 22

Modigliani’s painting sold for $157.2 million at Sotheby's

Karabakh MFA: There is high level of Artsakh-Armenia cooperation in foreign policy

Armenia’s Attorney General has no plans to resign

Rector of Shirak State University resigns amid protests

Karabakh army soldier, who was wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is transferred to Yerevan

Karabakh President, Armenia armed forces’ chief discuss building of army

Earthquake hits Kazakhstan

Turkey declares 3-day mourning over deadly clashes in Gaza

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

North Korea begins dismantlement of Punggye-ri nuclear test site

Newspaper: New business “duo” forming in Armenia

Turkey recalls its ambassadors to US, Israel

Erdogan accuses Israel of 'genocide' after Palestinian deaths on Gaza border

Condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh is critical but stable

Hakob Arshakyan to be appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

Netanyahu calls Israeli actions in Gaza self-defense against Hamas

Egypt, Russia criticize U.S. embassy relocation to Jerusalem

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announces a three-day mourning

Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris