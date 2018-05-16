Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece has issued a message of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election as Prime Minister of Armenia, and he wished him all the success in this capacity.
“Greece and Armenia have strong historical, religious and cultural ties, and our bilateral relations are based on mutual friendship, trust and respect,” reads, in particular, the congratulatory message by the Greek PM. “I am confident that our bilateral strategic relations will be further expanded and deepened during your tenure, and I express our readiness to advance our multifaceted cooperation.”