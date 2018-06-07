YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that during his recent talk with a foreign diplomat, the latter had noted that the most recent political developments in Armenia are a good opportunity for preparing the Armenian society for peace with Azerbaijan.

“[But] I said: ‘How do you imagine that we prepare Armenia’s society for peace within the logic you note, when it’s apparent that Azerbaijan prepares its society for war?’” Pashinyan stated. “If we prepare our society for peace under those conditions, it means we are preparing our society for defeat; we will not resort to such a thing. If the international community wants for that process to take place in Armenia, it must do so that the same takes place in Azerbaijan.”

Also, the PM stressed that even though Armenia will be constructive, it will not lose its adequacy.

“[If] we announce that we are ready for compromise—when Azerbaijan threatens us, it’s is not a right approach,” he said. “If the one in front [of us] is preparing for a war, we also need to prepare for it. We are not preparing for defeat; we are preparing our society for future triumphs. [But] if the adversary will show that it is preparing for peace, we also will prepare for peace.”