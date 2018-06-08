For us Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has been and remains a security matter of a specific people with specific names; it is the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, speaking to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

In his words, the security and status of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh remains the key issue for all Armenians.

“We are sensible people, and we have solid foundations for voicing our primary matters of concern regarding the security and status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said, in particular. “We want to continue the negotiation process within this framework—for the sake of peace and security in the whole region.”

When asked about Armenia’s position should Azerbaijan decide to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—Mnatsakanyan responded as follows: “Azerbaijan is the country which today blockades Armenia, takes unilateral measures against Armenia.”

Also, he stressed that Baku’s policy is aimed at not contributing to any process of collaboration, creating a climate of trust, and establishing human contacts.

“The EAEU is an organization of cooperation,” the Armenian FM added, in particular: “What do you expect from us [Armenia, in this regard]?”

And when asked about the chance of moving towards compromises in the Karabakh peace talks, Mnatsakanyan said he considers this to be possible.

“And I believe that peace and stability in the region is very important to everyone,” he added, in particular. “But if you have noticed, we pay attention to another point: these processes should go on in a climate that is beneficial for peace.”