STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan (born in 1998) on Thursday sustained a gunshot wound, at around 11:30pm.

The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He was transferred to military hospital.

An investigation is underway to find out details of this incident.