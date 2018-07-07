News
Masis mayor's brother also arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Masis mayor Davit Hambartsumyan's brother, Gor Hambartsumyan was arrested, Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee wrote on her Facebook page.

Davit Hambartsumyan, the mayor of Masis, a town in the Ararat Province of Armenia, was also arrested on Friday.

Earlier the charges were brought against Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan and other four individuals within the framework of the criminal case on disorders in Yerevan. But Hambartsumyan and Ohanyan were released on June 2.

During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured.  A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen.
