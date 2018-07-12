Ambassador: France has no intention to sell weapons to parties to Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote confirmed earlier statement by the embassy rejecting Azerbaijani media reports regarding lifting of embargo on the sales of weapons to Baku.
France is thoroughly fulfilling its commitment envisaged by international law: to refrain from the supplies of weapons and ammunition that can be used in the Karabakh conflict zone.
Asked about the accumulation of Azerbaijani forces at the borders with Armenia and along the lie of contact with Artsakh, the ambassador stressed that the conflict has exclusively peaceful solution.
The diplomat noted that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the French President Emmanuel Macron took place in Brussels yesterday.
“France is committed to the position that there is no military solution to the conflict, it can be resolved only through peaceful negotiations,” the Ambassador said, adding that France welcomes the Armenian authorities’ statements that the conflict should be settled peacefully.