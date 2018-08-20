News
Monday
August 20
Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics
Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Iran has called OPEC to stay out of politics, said Kazem Gharibabadi, the permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations.

According to him, some countries abuse OPEC in their political interests.

“Iran believes that OPEC should strongly support its members at this stage and stop the plots of countries trying to politicize this organization,” Reuters reported quoting Gharibabadi. 

According to him, in the conditions of the current instability in international relations and in the energy market it is extremely important that OPEC remain a non-political organization, preserving its independence and professionalism.

OPEC should monitor the exact implementation of decisions taken at the ministerial summit, by encouraging its members to avoid any interpretation contrary to decisions, the envoy added.
