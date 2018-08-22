News
Five trespassers detained on Armenia-Turkey border (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Department in Armenia have apprehended several trespassers of the state border.

The Russian frontier guards at the Artashat border guard detachment division have detected five Afghan citizens, who illegally crossed the Armenian state border from the Araks River, informed the press service of the said department.

It was found out that all detainees are members of the same family, and they were heading to European Union countries in search of better living conditions.

They said they had crossed the Armenian state border due to getting lost.

The detainees were handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies, in order to find out the circumstances behind this offense.

Since the beginning of the year, about two dozen border trespassers have been apprehended in this sector of Armenia’s state border.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
