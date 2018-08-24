News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Angela Merkel visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)
Angela Merkel visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Friday (PHOTOS).

Chancellor was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Angela Merkel laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial and flowers at the Eternal Fire.

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference.

Merkel is expected to meet with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Israel deputy FM: Armenian people’s tragedy has never been questioned
Alexander Ben-Zvi paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
 Armenian FM: Kofi Annan’s contribution to genocide prevention is invaluable
Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness…
 Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Turkey is “not a strategic partner” but “corrupt murderous regime” ...
 Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored
“Eyewitness accounts were brought to us by our very own Australian servicemen…
 US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
He agreed with President Trump’s decision to double tariffs…
 Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide
Hoory Yeldizian called the Prime Minister's position “unacceptable”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news