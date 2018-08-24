Angela Merkel visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Friday (PHOTOS).
Chancellor was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.
Angela Merkel laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial and flowers at the Eternal Fire.
As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference.
Merkel is expected to meet with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.