Merkel: Formation of new government in Armenia can give impetus to talks on Karabakh

Formation of a new government in Armenia can become an impetus for negotiations on the Karabakh settlement. This opinion was expressed by the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on Saturday at a press conference following the results of the talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, TASS reported.
"The fact of formation of a new government in Armenia can give impetus to negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and Germany can also participate in it," Merkel said. She stressed that her "country is interested in resolving the conflict and will contribute in the framework of the Minsk Group."
Merkel said that she discussed issues of regional security with the Azerbaijani president.
"We agree with the opinion that all conflicts, including in this region, should be settled peacefully, through negotiations," the German Chancellor noted.