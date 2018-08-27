Armenian MP of Turkey does not allow Istanbul police to detain Hrant Dink’s son (PHOTOS)

On August 25, Istanbul police had forcibly dispersed the sit-in by women who had lost their sons over the years—and under still undetermined circumstances, and who are known as The Saturday Mothers.
Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, also was at the sit-in, and he had tried to prevent these police attacks.
New photos show Paylan preventing the detention of Arat Dink, the son of slain Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
During their attack, police had attempted to detain Paylan too. But he had shouted that he was an MP, whereupon he was let go.