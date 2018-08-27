News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian MP of Turkey does not allow Istanbul police to detain Hrant Dink’s son (PHOTOS)
Armenian MP of Turkey does not allow Istanbul police to detain Hrant Dink’s son (PHOTOS)
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

On August 25, Istanbul police had forcibly dispersed the sit-in by women who had lost their sons over the years—and under still undetermined circumstances, and who are known as The Saturday Mothers.

Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, also was at the sit-in, and he had tried to prevent these police attacks.

New photos show Paylan preventing the detention of Arat Dink, the son of slain Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

During their attack, police had attempted to detain Paylan too. But he had shouted that he was an MP, whereupon he was let go.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police try to detain MP Garo Paylan during Istanbul action
Police officers pushed the deputies...
 Turkey arrests another German citizen
The embassy in Ankara will initiate consular assistance...
 Turkish court releases local chair of Amnesty International
While Taner was released, the trial against him and 10 other human rights activists on terrorism-related charges continues...
 OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections
“Our delegation welcomed the high voter turnout…
Turkey’s Erdoğan reelected
The Supreme Electoral Council announced that he received the absolute majority of votes in Sunday’s presidential election…
 Armenian MP from ruling party reelected into Turkey legislature
The AKP, however, lost its majority in the parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news