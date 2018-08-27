Russian border guards apprehend 2 Pakistani trespassers at Armenia-Turkey border

YEREVAN. – Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended two trespassers at border with Turkey.
The Russian frontier guards noticed two unknown men who planned to swim over the Araks River. Several hours later the unknown men crossed the state border going along the river and trying to disappear in the direction of Artashat.
During a short persecution, the attackers were detained. During the detention, the perpetrators attempted to resist, but were neutralized by the border guards.
Both men are the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They were handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.