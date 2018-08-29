Assailants break into Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house, injure him (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Police of Armenia have provided details on Tuesday’s assault on the house of Arman Mkrtumyan, former chief judge of the Court of Cassation, in Dzoraghbyur village in Kotayk Province.

Accordingly, on Tuesday at 11pm, Gor Mkrtumyan—the son of Arman Mkrtumyan—reported to the police that three masked and armed men had broken into his house in Dzoraghbyur, on the same day at around 10pm.

But he and his father had shown resistance, rendered ineffective—with a registered gas pistol—one of the assailants, who was holding an automatic weapon, and the other two had fled.

Police who arrived at the scene found out that Gyumri resident H. Rizhenko and two yet unidentified persons, who were armed with automatic weapons, had broken into the said house, on the same day at around 10pm. But Gor Mkrtumyan and his father had shown resistance against Rizhenko, who was armed with an automatic weapon, whereupon the two yet unidentified persons had fired random shots and fled the scene.

Sixteen bullet shells, an automatic weapon, and a sports bag—in which there were an adhesive tape and a crowbar—were found at the yard of the house.

Rizhenko has been detained.

Work is underway to identify and find the two other assailants.

A criminal case has been filed.

An investigation is underway.

In addition, Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arman Mkrtumyan was injured, and a forensic medical examination has been commissioned. But he is not hospitalized.