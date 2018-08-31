Japan FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will pay an official visit to Armenia, from September 2 to 4.
The Armenian President and the Prime Minister will separately receive the Japanese FM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On September 3, FMs Mnatsakanyan and Toro are scheduled to conduct talks. Subsequently, they will make respective statements for the press.
Also, the FM of Japan will pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, in capital city Yerevan, where he will lay a wreath to the monument, and pay tribute to the victims of the genocide.