Friday
August 31
Friday
August 31
Japan FM to visit Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will pay an official visit to Armenia, from September 2 to 4.

The Armenian President and the Prime Minister will separately receive the Japanese FM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On September 3, FMs Mnatsakanyan and Toro are scheduled to conduct talks. Subsequently, they will make respective statements for the press.

Also, the FM of Japan will pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, in capital city Yerevan, where he will lay a wreath to the monument, and pay tribute to the victims of the genocide.
