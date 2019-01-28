News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Show news feed
Hahn: We are ready to step up our support for Armenia’s reform effort
Hahn: We are ready to step up our support for Armenia’s reform effort
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn is in Yerevan to discuss EU support to Armenia on its reform path and the need for a continued engagement of the country in the region.

The European Commission posted a statement of Commissioner Hahn ahead of his visit to Yerevan.

“I am looking forward to be in Armenia and meet the new Government. We attach great importance to EU-Armenia relations and we are ready to step up our support for the country’s reform effort to improve the lives of the citizens. Armenia’s commitment in the Eastern Partnership remains crucial for us and we will continue to encourage it for regional cooperation, prosperity and stability. This is particular important this year, when we are celebrating the 10th year anniversary of the Eastern Partnership,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Democracy is value, not geopolitical orientation: Pashinyan tells Johannes Hahn
The sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the independent judicial system...
 Armenia FM, EU Commissioner discuss wide range of matters
Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan added that the contacts will continue in the near future…
 Hahn congratulates Armenian people on holding transparent elections
The EU Commissioner said that EU-funded projects worth 300 million euros are being implemented in Armenia...
 EU Commissioner: EU hails Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings
The Armenian minister said they would inform public if they agree on a meeting...
 Johannes Hahn says they came to Armenia to hear what programs there are, to determine how they can help
President Armen Sarkissian received the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations…
 Hahn: European Commission is positive about visa liberalization with Armenia
The issue has to be discussed with the EU member states...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos