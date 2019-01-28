Hahn: We are ready to step up our support for Armenia’s reform effort

EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn is in Yerevan to discuss EU support to Armenia on its reform path and the need for a continued engagement of the country in the region.
The European Commission posted a statement of Commissioner Hahn ahead of his visit to Yerevan.
“I am looking forward to be in Armenia and meet the new Government. We attach great importance to EU-Armenia relations and we are ready to step up our support for the country’s reform effort to improve the lives of the citizens. Armenia’s commitment in the Eastern Partnership remains crucial for us and we will continue to encourage it for regional cooperation, prosperity and stability. This is particular important this year, when we are celebrating the 10th year anniversary of the Eastern Partnership,” he said.