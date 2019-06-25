Rouhani: White House is mentally retarded

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke sharply against the White House after Washington imposed sanctions against the country's leadership and military commanders, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the US imposed sanctions against a number of Iranian military leaders, as well as Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, saying that they are preparing measures against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded,” he said “Tehran’s strategic patience does not mean we have fear.”

The US authorities have imposed tough sanctions against key areas of the Iranian economy and continue to increase sanctions pressure. Washington’s stated goal is to “change the behavior” of Iran. The US also declared the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, part of Iran’s armed forces) a terrorist organization. In response, Iran has recognized CENTCOM as a terrorist organization, while the United States itself is a "state sponsor of terrorism."