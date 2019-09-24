News
Tuesday
September 24
News
Armenia Investigative Committee: Ex-Police chief used considerable amount of alcohol before his death
Armenia Investigative Committee: Ex-Police chief used considerable amount of alcohol before his death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the death of former Chief of Police Hayk Harutyunyan.

On Monday, at 11:50 pm, police received a call informing that Harutyunyan had died in his summerhouse in Bjni village of Kotayk Province.

The investigation team that was dispatched to the scene found Harutyunyan’s dead body in the living room of this summerhouse, and with a gunshot wound to his head, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The committee has launched a criminal case into this incident.

Blood stains were found at the scene, as well as a firearm and a shell—next to the body.

Also, information was obtained that Harutyunyan had used a considerable amount of alcohol in the period preceding this incident.

Several forensic examinations have been ordered.

The investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
