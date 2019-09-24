News
Tuesday
September 24
News
Tuesday
September 24
Manvel Grigoryan to remain under arrest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, rejected the request of the lawyer of the former MP Manvel Grigoryan Levon Baghdasaryan to release him on bail.

The court found the application unfounded. The lawyer presents a similar application at almost every meeting. The court rejects the application with the same methodology.

Baghdasaryan informed that the oncologist, member of the commission, who arrived from France, Norbert Avetyan came to the conclusion that the room where the patient is located does not allow him to walk, which affects the musculature, due to which the diseases can aggravate and lead to unpredictable consequences, including death. According to the doctor, the arrest prevents the intensive treatment of the patient.

Manvel Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement and misappropriation of other people's property on an especially large scale.
