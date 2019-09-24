News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenian PM: I am not worried that people would become impatient
Armenian PM: I am not worried that people would become impatient
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

It is not a surprise that we have a huge resistance on behalf of our former elite to stop Armenian government’s efforts in fighting corruption, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with FOX LA’s Araksya Karapetyan.

“But we would not stop, there is no doubt,” he said.

Speaking about the process of economic revolution, he said “we have a good economic dynamics, the predictions on our economic growth are improving with every month”.

Asked whether an average Armenian is happy today, Pashinyan said Armenia still has quite a big unemployment rate. However, he added that 75 000 new jobs were created last year.

He underscored importance of making ecosystem where making business would be more attractive more positive.

Asked whether he is worried that people would become impatient, Armenian PM said: “I am not worried. People see that we are in the process of huge changes and those changes are bringing concrete results”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Gustavo Nikoghosyan: Former Armenian authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption
According to him, the fact that the Armenian government is...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Chinese delegation
The Deputy Prime Minister presented all the opportunities that...
 PM: Nobody becomes an oligarch in Armenia, thanks to salary
“We are told that we are supporting the oligarchs…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM, EBRD First Vice-President discuss cooperation, new strategy
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Jürgen Rigterink stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos