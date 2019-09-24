Armenian PM: I am not worried that people would become impatient

It is not a surprise that we have a huge resistance on behalf of our former elite to stop Armenian government’s efforts in fighting corruption, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with FOX LA’s Araksya Karapetyan.

“But we would not stop, there is no doubt,” he said.

Speaking about the process of economic revolution, he said “we have a good economic dynamics, the predictions on our economic growth are improving with every month”.

Asked whether an average Armenian is happy today, Pashinyan said Armenia still has quite a big unemployment rate. However, he added that 75 000 new jobs were created last year.

He underscored importance of making ecosystem where making business would be more attractive more positive.

Asked whether he is worried that people would become impatient, Armenian PM said: “I am not worried. People see that we are in the process of huge changes and those changes are bringing concrete results”.