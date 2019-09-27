News
Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The parties voiced hope that the establishment of diplomatic relations will help turn a new page over in the relations between Armenia and North Macedonia for the development and further expansion of the mutual cooperation hinged on mutual respect and partnership.

Armenia’s foreign minister underscored the country’s willingness to take active steps to promote the multisector relations with North Macedonia. In this context, the parties attached importance to the intensification of dialogue at different levels and the conduct of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.
