CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan not present at Armenian Parliament

Chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan did not arrive at the meeting of the Armenian parliament, where the initiative on the deprivation of his powers is being discussed.
A member of the State Legal Affairs Commission, Suren Grigoryan, in particular, noted that Hrayr Tovmasyan was duly invited.
In his speech, Grigoryan listed Tovmasyan’s track record, stating that he was one of the key figures of the Republican Party of Armenia and the former government, enjoying the confidence of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. Grigoryan also pointed to the mechanism by which Tovmasyan became chair of the Constitutional Court.
Suren Grigoryan also recalled today that in the past Tovmasyan expressed his point of view on the trial within March 1 case, adding that he participated in the criminal proceedings, which raises doubts about his objectivity.
“All of the above facts indicate that Tovmasyan should not have participated in the consideration of the Kocharyan case,” Grigoryan noted.
Hrayr Tovmasyan earlier announced he would not attend the parliamentary meeting, since he considers the proceedings initiated against him to be politically motivated.