News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
8 European countries join INSTEX settlement mechanism with Iran
8 European countries join INSTEX settlement mechanism with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

Eight European countries joined the financial settlement mechanism with Iran INSTEX, said Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“8 European states joined #INSTEX- mechanism aimed at facilitation of trade relations with Iran under US sanctions. Many in Iran are sceptical and have reasons for that. However it’s too early to dismiss this initiative. It will hardly meet high expectations but remains helpful,” he tweeted.

The INSTEX mechanism was created by the UK, France and Germany to ensure banking operations in Europe with Iran under the conditions of US sanctions. The EU announced the start of its work on June 28. On July 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that several million dollars worth of transactions had passed through INSTEX, although this is negligible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Journalists and beneficiaries of EU-supported projects discuss opportunities (PHOTOS)
The participants presented the opportunities of EU-funded projects...
 German FM says EU will retaliate for US tariffs
The US rejected the EU’s offer to come to a mutually acceptable solution and instead embarked on a path of confrontation…
 EU stands ready to support ambitious agenda of Armenian government on justice
The EU-Armenia Strategic Policy Dialogue on Justice Reforms aims at developing a justice reform in line with European standards…
 EU and US on brink of trade war
Rosario recalled that the World Trade Organization should authorize possible EU retaliatory fees…
 Opposition may vote no-confidence in UK government next week
The plan to put in place an interim government with the goal of prolonging Brexit is the only way to prevent Britain
 2019 European Heritage Days open at Amberd fortress
EU attaches importance to Armenia’s cultural heritage…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos