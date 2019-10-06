Deal signed between Armenia, India within DigiTec-2019

On the sidelines of the annual regional exhibition of IT technologies DigiTec, Armenia and India signed an agreement on franchising of engineering ArMath laboratories.
The agreement was signed by the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan from the Armenian side and the head of the Indian charity foundation, Hector Shah from the Indian side. The agreement provides for the export to India of the model of engineering ArMath laboratories as a pilot program, after which, with the aid of the government, the number of these laboratories will be increased.
The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has initiated and is implementing for already several years the introduction of “Armath” engineering laboratories in the schools of Armenia and Artsakh. As of January, 2016, 252 engineering laboratories-groups, including nearly 6.300 children, are operating across Armenia. The “Armath” laboratories enable the students to master principles with mathematics and exact sciences, engineering, programming and robotics basics, project and manage UAVs.