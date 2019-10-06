News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Deal signed between Armenia, India within DigiTec-2019
Deal signed between Armenia, India within DigiTec-2019
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

On the sidelines of the annual regional exhibition of IT technologies DigiTec, Armenia and India signed an agreement on franchising of engineering ArMath laboratories.

The agreement was signed by the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan from the Armenian side and the head of the Indian charity foundation, Hector Shah from the Indian side. The agreement provides for the export to India of the model of engineering ArMath laboratories as a pilot program, after which, with the aid of the government, the number of these laboratories will be increased.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has initiated and is implementing for already several years the introduction of “Armath” engineering laboratories in the schools of Armenia and Artsakh. As of January, 2016, 252 engineering laboratories-groups, including nearly 6.300 children, are operating across Armenia. The “Armath” laboratories enable the students to master principles with mathematics and exact sciences, engineering, programming and robotics basics, project and manage UAVs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greenhouses in Armenia to become ‘wiser’
“The system has already been tested, we have identified some errors and fixed them...
 DigiTec 2019: IT solutions for everyone from military to farmers
“This is one of the rare structures of Armenia that has managed to survive for so long, despite all the difficulties…
 DigiTec Expo kicks off in Yerevan
DigiTec brings together and reflects Armenia's technological potential, achievements and future…
 Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy arrives in Yerevan
Indian businessman has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time…
Guests of WCIT 2019 arriving in Yerevan (PHOTO)
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9...
 Armenian PM: Armenian startups boast a significant presence in Silicon Valley
It is my privilege and great pleasure to welcome you all to the World Congress of Information Technology...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos