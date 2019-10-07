Alexandr Yesayan at WCIT 2019: This was a big dream to bring this conference to Armenia

This was a big dream to bring this conference to Armenia, said Alexandr Yesayan, President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises and chairman of the WCIT 2019 organizing committee said Monday at the WCIT 2019.
“This was a big dream to bring this conference to Armenia and specially Karen Vardanyan, CEO of UATE, has this dream for more than ten years. In 2014 we had a chance with delegation of UATE heading by Hayk Chobanyan to present the bid to have the conference in Armenia,” he said. “Armenia is now uniquely position today to become the center for this next three days as well as to become the center in the region as IT is developing in our country.”
“I am very happy to see all our guests coming from all different places and we are very happy to have this conference in Armenia. Thank you very much and welcome to Armenia, let us have a great conference,” he concluded.