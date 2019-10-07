Ministers participating in WCIT forum in Yerevan visit DigiTec exhibition

The ministers who have arrived in Armenia to participate in the WCIT forum are interested in cooperation with the Armenian side, said Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Gegham Vardanyan following the visit to the ministers participating in the WCIT annual DigiTec IT regional exhibition.

According to him, the exhibition aroused great interest among the ministers, demonstrating the entire chain of IT development in Armenia - from primary and higher education to start-ups and production. Vardanyan noted that some were interested in the experience of Armenia in all the areas shown.

Asked why Armenia is interesting for countries with developed IT industries, such as Malaysia, he said: “The sphere of production of microcircuits is very developed in Malaysia, however, for example, Armenian specialists are engaged in testing these microcircuits. We have specialists who visit this country twice a month. In addition, our Synopsys engineers are designing the microcircuits that are subsequently manufactured in Malaysia.”

Vardanyan noted that, naturally, each country has its own strengths and weaknesses, therefore, the cooperation of Armenia with these countries in the field of IT cannot be based on a single scheme.

Today the participants of the WCIT World Congress of Information Technologies, accompanied by Deputy Minister Gegham Vardanyan, visited the DigiTec IT exhibition. Among them are ministers and representatives of delegations from Iraq, Greece, Lebanon, the UAE, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Baltic countries, from Malaysia and Ethiopia.