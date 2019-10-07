News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Ministers participating in WCIT forum in Yerevan visit DigiTec exhibition
Ministers participating in WCIT forum in Yerevan visit DigiTec exhibition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The ministers who have arrived in Armenia to participate in the WCIT forum are interested in cooperation with the Armenian side, said Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Gegham Vardanyan following the visit to the ministers participating in the WCIT annual DigiTec IT regional exhibition.

According to him, the exhibition aroused great interest among the ministers, demonstrating the entire chain of IT development in Armenia - from primary and higher education to start-ups and production. Vardanyan noted that some were interested in the experience of Armenia in all the areas shown. 

Asked why Armenia is interesting for countries with developed IT industries, such as Malaysia, he said: “The sphere of production of microcircuits is very developed in Malaysia, however, for example, Armenian specialists are engaged in testing these microcircuits. We have specialists who visit this country twice a month. In addition, our Synopsys engineers are designing the microcircuits that are subsequently manufactured in Malaysia.”

Vardanyan noted that, naturally, each country has its own strengths and weaknesses, therefore, the cooperation of Armenia with these countries in the field of IT cannot be based on a single scheme. 

Today the participants of the WCIT World Congress of Information Technologies, accompanied by Deputy Minister Gegham Vardanyan, visited the DigiTec IT exhibition. Among them are ministers and representatives of delegations from Iraq, Greece, Lebanon, the UAE, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Baltic countries, from Malaysia and Ethiopia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education
“The future is here, the future is now, the future is in Armenia…
 TAITRA head: Being a small country, Armenia considered to be IT superpower
“It is a great honor for us and we are very excited to be attending this conference…
 Armenia and Ethiopia sign memorandum within DigiTec 2019
The document provides for the opening of over 50 engineering laboratories…
 Axel Pawlik: Local internet community in Armenia is very lively
He has been working in the Internet field for 25 years, and he has been seeing a growing interest of governments…
 Yonne Chiu: I can see Silicon Valley here in Armenia, but power of decentralization is great idea
“And your management is so great, and I think for Armenia I can see the Silicon Valley here…
 Nikol Pashinyan tours WCIT 2019 conference booths (PHOTOS)
The Prime Minister's tour is streamed live on his Facebook page…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos